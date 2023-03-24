Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,441 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FIXD opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.27. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.85 and a 1-year high of $49.71.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.