iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 48,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $469,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 47,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

AOR opened at $48.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.91. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $54.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.60.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

