AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,876,000 after purchasing an additional 219,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,102,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,720,000 after purchasing an additional 29,813 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $35.06 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.72 and a 52 week high of $57.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.