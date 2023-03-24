AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 16,330 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,330 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 90,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 25,563 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 75,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,725 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,405,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $22.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.08. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.10.

