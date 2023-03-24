AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $701,000 Stock Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

EMB stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $76.35 and a 52-week high of $98.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.379 per share. This represents a $4.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.31.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

