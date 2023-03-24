AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,200 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of DNOV stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day moving average of $33.17. The company has a market capitalization of $311.24 million, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

