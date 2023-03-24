Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$228,000.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.42, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$16.12.
Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Alamos Gold Company Profile
Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc
Featured Articles
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.