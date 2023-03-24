Insider Selling: Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Senior Officer Sells C$228,000.00 in Stock

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00.

Shares of TSE:AGI opened at C$15.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.67. The stock has a market cap of C$6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.42, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$8.74 and a 52-week high of C$16.12.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.64.

Alamos gold holding oorperatief u.a. operates as a subsidiary of Alamos Gold Inc

