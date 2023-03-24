Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 1,250 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.87, for a total transaction of $232,337.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at $17,991,286.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $225,037.50.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $231,237.50.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total transaction of $1,411,350.00.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $222.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 892.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.32. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1,014.8% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,345,000 after purchasing an additional 29,481 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 137,757 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 490,626 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $70,572,000 after purchasing an additional 101,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

