Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,729 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Qualys

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Qualys from $118.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

