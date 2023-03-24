Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,729 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total transaction of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Qualys Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $123.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 44.65 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.10 and a 12-month high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average of $124.55.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Qualys by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Qualys
Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- KB Home Strong Results Lift Prices
- Chewy Stock Is Setting Up For Long-Term Profitable Growth
- Why Wall Street Loves These 3 Penny Stocks
- Low Volume Bunge Plunge Presents an Opportunity
- Carvana May Be Able To Reach Profitability This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.