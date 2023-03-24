Troy Wichterman Sells 10,000 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) CFO Troy Wichterman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,160 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Troy Wichterman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 310 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $6,770.40.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Troy Wichterman sold 31 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $711.45.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Troy Wichterman sold 1,576 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $35,854.00.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Troy Wichterman sold 117 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $2,511.99.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Troy Wichterman sold 528 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $9,266.40.

Shares of BLFS opened at $21.52 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.92. The company has a market cap of $920.41 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.86.

BLFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 802.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 439.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

