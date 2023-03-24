Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann Sells 10,533 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Stock

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Rating) insider Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 10,533 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $192,016.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 20th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,354 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $42,960.50.

On Friday, March 17th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 30,153 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $551,498.37.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 27,417 shares of Vertex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $505,021.14.

On Monday, March 13th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 17,376 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $316,416.96.

On Friday, March 10th, Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Ann sold 2,938 shares of Vertex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total value of $53,089.66.

Vertex Stock Performance

Shares of VERX opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. Vertex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $19.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vertex

Vertex ( NASDAQ:VERX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.36 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $340,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Vertex during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vertex by 0.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,706,000 after acquiring an additional 14,320 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 995,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 204,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VERX shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Vertex from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Vertex from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Vertex from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

