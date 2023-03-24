Tomago Collins Sells 1,545 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

