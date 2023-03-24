Tomago Collins Sells 1,545 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stock

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2023

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,685.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Republic Services Price Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $127.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.13 and a 200-day moving average of $132.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.72 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.65.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSGGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 21.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 80,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Republic Services by 48,259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

Featured Stories

