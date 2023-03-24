Maxim Group Cuts Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) Price Target to $4.00

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Maxim Group from $16.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dermata Therapeutics Trading Up 25.4 %

Shares of DRMA opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. Dermata Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $23.52.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics will post -21.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Dermata Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DRMA Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 141,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 1.15% of Dermata Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Dermata Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical product candidates for the treatment of medical and aesthetic skin conditions. The company's lead product candidate is DMT310, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and Phase Ib proof of concept (POC) trial for Mild-to-Moderate Psoriasis, as well as is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for treatment of moderate-to-severe rosacea.

