Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Edible Garden Stock Performance

EDBL opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

Edible Garden Company Profile

Edible Garden AG Incorporated and its subsidiaries operate as a controlled environment agriculture farming company. It offers various products, including individually potted, live herbs, cut single-herb clamshells, specialty herb items, various types of lettuce, hydro basil, bulk basil, and vegan protein powder.

