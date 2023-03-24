Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Edible Garden (NASDAQ:EDBL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Maxim Group from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Edible Garden Stock Performance
EDBL opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Edible Garden has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.
Edible Garden Company Profile
