Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Chardan Capital

Senti Biosciences (NASDAQ:SNTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Chardan Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SNTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Senti Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Senti Biosciences from $7.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

SNTI opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. Senti Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $10.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senti Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Triatomic Management LP bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Senti Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Senti Biosciences, Inc operates as a preclinical biotechnology company that develops next-generation cell and gene therapies engineered with its gene circuit platform technologies for various diseases. Its lead product candidates utilize allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor natural killer (CAR-NK) cells outfitted with its gene circuit technologies in various oncology indications.

