U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Oppenheimer from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB opened at $35.06 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $57.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.48 and a 200-day moving average of $44.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

