IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $543.00 to $590.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $520.63.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.8 %

IDXX opened at $478.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 59.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $483.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $560.92.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.91 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 124.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,505,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 153,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 95,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,866,000 after purchasing an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 7,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.