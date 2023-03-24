PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on PetMed Express in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company.

PetMed Express Price Performance

PETS opened at $16.71 on Thursday. PetMed Express has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.62.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. PetMed Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 210.53%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 319.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc engages in the provision of markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products and supplies for dogs and cats. Its non-prescription medications include flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies.

Featured Stories

