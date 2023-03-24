Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $298.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $280.04.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $238.72 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $254.37 and its 200 day moving average is $238.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a PE ratio of 58.08, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $289.59.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Estée Lauder Companies will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 6,831 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,912,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,931 shares in the company, valued at $33,300,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120 over the last three months. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Estée Lauder Companies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,112,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,442,000 after purchasing an additional 191,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,889,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,176,000 after buying an additional 94,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,070,000 after buying an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 7.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,417,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,675,000 after buying an additional 289,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,065,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,604,000 after buying an additional 1,322,495 shares in the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.