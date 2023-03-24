East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target Cut to $64.00

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group started coverage on East West Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.29.

East West Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.86 and a fifty-two week high of $85.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.65.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.15. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 43.06%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a boost from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other East West Bancorp news, CFO Irene H. Oh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Irene H. Oh purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.51 per share, for a total transaction of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,036.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of East West Bancorp

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $603,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 289,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,090,000 after buying an additional 78,401 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Further Reading

