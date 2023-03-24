scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of scPharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.41. scPharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCPH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

