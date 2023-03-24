Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coty in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.93.

Coty stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.86.

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Coty during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Coty by 335.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

