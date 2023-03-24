Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) PT Raised to $170.00

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $139.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $143.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $1,470,450.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,295 shares of company stock valued at $2,869,761 over the last three months. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 131.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 370.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

