InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

InflaRx Price Performance

Shares of IFRX opened at $1.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $82.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.88. InflaRx has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InflaRx

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 7,966.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of InflaRx by 11.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InflaRx Company Profile

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a and its receptor C5aR. Its primary product candidate is vilobelimab. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

