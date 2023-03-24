Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Truist Financial

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Truist Financial from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LOB. Raymond James assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Live Oak Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $24.48 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.49. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $17.31 and a 52-week high of $56.56.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $104.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.06%.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the third quarter worth $61,000. 63.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

