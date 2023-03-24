Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target Lowered to $114.00 at Truist Financial

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $136.00 to $114.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CFR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

NYSE CFR opened at $97.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $97.78 and a fifty-two week high of $160.60.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 30.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $765,912.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Paul Bracher sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $765,912.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,158,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carol Jean Severyn acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $107.30 per share, with a total value of $160,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,308.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,700 shares of company stock worth $1,789,751. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cullen/Frost Bankers

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,408,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,382,000 after acquiring an additional 676,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,228,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 237.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 728,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,310,000 after buying an additional 512,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,224,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,590,000 after buying an additional 419,766 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,412,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,641,000 after buying an additional 368,866 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors segments. The Banking segment operates commercial and consumer banking services. The Frost Wealth Advisors segment includes fee-based services within private trust, retirement services, and financial management services.

