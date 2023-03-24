Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Hancock Whitney from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $44.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.69.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 1.8 %

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.35. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $34.90 and a one year high of $57.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.71.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $334,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 285.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 15,006 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the third quarter worth approximately $771,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.