Darden Restaurants’ (DRI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DRI. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $150.52 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1 year low of $110.96 and a 1 year high of $154.14. The firm has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.05.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total transaction of $739,950.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $283,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,069.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Darden Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Featured Articles

