Oppenheimer Trims Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Target Price to $44.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $53.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.63.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.90. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.79 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.86 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at $7,711,564.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of America

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.