Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $78.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Comerica from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $81.10.

Comerica Stock Down 8.6 %

CMA stock opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Comerica has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Comerica Increases Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 30.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comerica news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comerica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Articles

