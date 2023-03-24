BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BOKF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on BOK Financial from $112.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of BOK Financial from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BOKF opened at $81.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.24. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $70.21 and a 12-month high of $110.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.12.

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $352.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.00 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 11.07%. BOK Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BOK Financial will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.05%.

In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong purchased 1,500 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $87.07 per share, for a total transaction of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,605. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan S. Armstrong acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.07 per share, with a total value of $130,605.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,605. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Claudia San bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.66 per share, for a total transaction of $103,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,436.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

