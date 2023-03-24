Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.92.

Owens Corning Price Performance

OC opened at $92.15 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $72.97 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 16.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Todd W. Fister sold 2,505 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,148,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,768,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,003,695,000 after acquiring an additional 803,551 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,301,672 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,154,000 after acquiring an additional 155,155 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 3,608,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,766,000 after acquiring an additional 234,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,345,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after acquiring an additional 210,192 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,369,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,097,000 after buying an additional 76,454 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Featured Articles

