Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $415.00 target price on the software company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $369.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $355.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.21 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. Adobe has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $473.49.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 26.32%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $1,032,850.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,744.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total value of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock valued at $7,915,709. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adobe

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,757,029,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 115,991.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,248,225 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,093,125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245,427 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Adobe by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,981,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Adobe by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,675,704 shares of the software company’s stock worth $560,892,000 after acquiring an additional 733,598 shares during the period. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

