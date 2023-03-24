Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells C$327,854.31 in Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 2,100 shares of Colliers International Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$156.12, for a total transaction of C$327,854.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$78,060.55.
Colliers International Group Stock Performance
Colliers International Group Inc has a twelve month low of C$1.89 and a twelve month high of C$47.85.
Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.77 billion.
Colliers International Group Company Profile
Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.
