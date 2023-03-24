Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CRO Eyal Goldstein Sells 20,000 Shares

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) CRO Eyal Goldstein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 81,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,336.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eyal Goldstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Asure Software alerts:

On Friday, March 3rd, Eyal Goldstein sold 624 shares of Asure Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total transaction of $9,085.44.

On Monday, March 6th, Eyal Goldstein sold 16,680 shares of Asure Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $240,192.00.

Asure Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASUR opened at $13.92 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ASUR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Asure Software from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Asure Software in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asure Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $95,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Asure Software by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asure Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,294,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Asure Software in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Asure Software by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 22,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asure Software

(Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.