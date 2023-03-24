Insider Selling: Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Senior Officer Sells C$276,000.00 in Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating) Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total transaction of C$276,000.00.
TSE:OR opened at C$20.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.28. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of C$11.90 and a 12 month high of C$20.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95. The stock has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 44.00%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.
