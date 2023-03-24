James Paul Scopa Sells 10,000 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $26.80 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,459 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 318.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.