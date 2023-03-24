James Paul Scopa Sells 10,000 Shares of DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE) Stock

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
DICE Therapeutics Trading Up 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ DICE opened at $26.80 on Friday. DICE Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.52 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.60.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DICE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile
DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.
