Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$278,497.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 7th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.77 per share, with a total value of C$293,855.50.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.77 per share, with a total value of C$313,843.00.

On Monday, January 23rd, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$66.76 per share, with a total value of C$333,823.00.

On Thursday, January 19th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$335,815.00.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$64.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$323,977.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$68.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$342,956.00.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Down 0.9 %

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$54.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$52.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$84.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$60.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$70.00.

Tourmaline Oil Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.49%.

TOU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays set a C$85.00 target price on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$89.50.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

