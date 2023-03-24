Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,125 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,490,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,657,391.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.
- On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.
- On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.
- On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.
- On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.
- On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.
- On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.
- On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.
- On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.
Legacy Housing Stock Performance
LEGH stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.89.
Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 81,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Legacy Housing
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
