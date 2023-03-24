Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson Sells 13,125 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,125 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,490,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,657,391.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $375,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 8th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,402 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total transaction of $167,703.92.

On Monday, March 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,541 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $150,820.00.

On Monday, February 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 39,866 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $771,407.10.

On Tuesday, February 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 134 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,706.80.

On Monday, February 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total transaction of $394,800.00.

On Monday, February 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 14,021 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $288,832.60.

On Monday, January 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 20,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $385,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,739 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $205,759.24.

On Monday, January 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 5,410 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $103,926.10.

Legacy Housing Stock Performance

LEGH stock opened at $21.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. The company has a market capitalization of $520.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.78. Legacy Housing Co. has a 1-year low of $11.96 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 81,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 21.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

(Get Rating)

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

