Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $238,600.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 15th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

