Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) CAO Sells $238,600.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $238,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karin L. Walker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $968,400.00.

Prothena Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $48.07 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.06. Prothena Co. plc has a 52 week low of $21.06 and a 52 week high of $66.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The business had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 24.98% and a negative net margin of 216.95%. Prothena’s revenue was up 4058.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Prothena from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 22.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

Featured Stories

