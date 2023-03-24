Insider Buying: RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Major Shareholder Purchases $254,400.00 in Stock

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,492,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,265,744.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

RE/MAX Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:RMAX opened at $17.23 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.92 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

RE/MAX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 368.00%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of RE/MAX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 111,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in RE/MAX by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 12,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on RE/MAX in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut shares of RE/MAX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

