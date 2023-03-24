Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Danimer Scientific were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Danimer Scientific by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,790,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after buying an additional 1,239,518 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 1,247.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 773,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 715,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,969,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,661,000 after purchasing an additional 426,517 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Danimer Scientific by 365.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 350,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Danimer Scientific by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,862,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,916,000 after buying an additional 264,576 shares in the last quarter. 43.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DNMR opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.48. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

About Danimer Scientific

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.