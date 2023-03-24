1,541 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,541 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 213.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,396,000 after purchasing an additional 251,443 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,342,000 after purchasing an additional 137,300 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 64.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 213,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $22,192,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after purchasing an additional 81,185 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 109,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,652,000 after acquiring an additional 78,198 shares during the period. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Price Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $178.79 on Friday. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.44. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $3.67. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Featured Articles

