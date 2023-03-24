First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $202,000 Investment in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2,106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Performance

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

