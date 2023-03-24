First Heartland Consultants Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 13,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 184,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, City State Bank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 32,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $47.02.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $885,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

