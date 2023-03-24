Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,498,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,738,000 after purchasing an additional 770,620 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 202.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 975,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,818,000 after purchasing an additional 652,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE KMB opened at $127.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.63 and its 200 day moving average is $127.57.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.09.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.