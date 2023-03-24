Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $445,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Qorvo by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 170,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 112,075 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 25,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Qorvo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Performance

QRVO opened at $102.48 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.38 and a 52-week high of $132.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.57.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Featured Stories

