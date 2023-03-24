Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $93,000 Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,292 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 190.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,438,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533,953 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 68.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,284,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 4,179,997 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 214.3% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,881,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,424,000 after buying an additional 3,328,729 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,710,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $7,905,000. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $9.24 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 244.93% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%. The business had revenue of $27.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 640,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Oene Mark Van sold 26,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.53, for a total transaction of $254,660.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 640,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,900.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $47,877.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 323,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,062.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,215 shares of company stock valued at $378,968 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Pacific Biosciences of California from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of advanced sequencing solutions for genetic analysis. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Stephen Turner and Joseph Vincent Bonventre on July 14, 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

