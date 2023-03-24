Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 8,042 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 24,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $593,207.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 15,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $593,207.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,780 shares in the company, valued at $640,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $189,350.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 278,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,554,823.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,980 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,902 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of DAL opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.20 and a 1-year high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 45.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

