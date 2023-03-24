Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Purchases New Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,788,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.75.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $266.94 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.88 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $291.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.69%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Further Reading

